Dallas Stars Loan Defenseman Julius Honka to Texas

February 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars Defenseman Julius Honka

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars Defenseman Julius Honka(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has loaned defenseman Julius Honka to the Texas Stars.

Honka, 25, began the season in Finland with the Lahden Pelicans, collecting seven points (3-4=7) in nine games. He previously spent the 2019-20 season in Finland appearing in 46 games for JyP registering 15 points (4-11=15) and a +9 plus/minus rating.

He last played in North America in 2018-19, appearing in 29 games for Dallas recording four points (0-4=4). The veteran defenseman has combined to play in 87 career regular-season contests with Dallas and has recorded 13 points (2-11=13). He has also skated in 201 AHL games for the Texas Stars, totaling 108 points (26-82=108) and appearing in seven postseason games earning three points (1-2=3).

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Jyvaskyla, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.