Colorado Inks Defenseman Lernout to PTO

February 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Brett Lernout to a professional tryout agreement. Lernout was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens and has skated in 21 NHL games with the Canadiens. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound blueliner has also posted 10 goals, 37 assists and 237 penalty minutes in 317 AHL contests with the Laval Rocket, St. John's IceCaps and Hamilton Bulldogs. Lernout notched a career-high four goals with Laval during the 2018-19 season.

Colorado will begin the 2020-21 season when the team travels to face the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 13th at 8:00pm MT. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

