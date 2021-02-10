American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves defenseman Max Lajoie has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game vs. Rockford on Feb. 9.

Lajoie will miss Chicago's game Thursday (Feb. 11) vs. Grand Rapids.

