Devils Drop Phantoms in OT, 2-1

NEWARK - Ben Thomson tied the game in the third and Brett Seney won in overtime as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night, 3-2, inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

With the Devils on the power play in the opening period, the Phantoms capitalized to take a 1-0 lead. Fabian Zetterlund's chance was denied and David Kase beat goaltender Evan Cormier back at the other end of the ice. The goal was Kase's first of the year with assists from Mason Willman and Tyler Wotherspoon and Lehigh Valley took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

After no scoring in the second, Ben Thomson returned to the Devils and tied the game on a play in front of the net. After applying a hit and forcing a turnover, Thomson got the puck at the top of the crease and deked goaltender Zane McIntyre for his first goal of the season from Michael Vukojevic at 4:38 of the final frame.

In overtime, Ben Street won an offensive zone faceoff and fed Brett Seney out front and he blasted a one timer by McIntyre for his first of the year and the 2-1 win. Street collected the lone assist on Seney's first f the year just 24 seconds into the extra time. Cormier collected the win with 25 saves and McIntyre suffered the loss with 22 saves.

The Devils return to the ice on Saturday, February 13 against the Utica Comets at 4:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

