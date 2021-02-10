Amerks Issue Statement Regarding Governor Cuomo's Announcement Earlier Today
February 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
Governor Cuomo's announcement giving us the opportunity to allow Amerks fans back to Blue Cross Arena is a great step forward for our entire organization.
We will continue to work closely with the State and County Departments of Health to ensure a safe and healthy return for our fans.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
