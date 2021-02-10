Amerks Issue Statement Regarding Governor Cuomo's Announcement Earlier Today

February 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Governor Cuomo's announcement giving us the opportunity to allow Amerks fans back to Blue Cross Arena is a great step forward for our entire organization.

We will continue to work closely with the State and County Departments of Health to ensure a safe and healthy return for our fans.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.