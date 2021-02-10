Condors Game Night Jersey Raffle Now Live Online for the 2021 Season

February 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is giving fans the opportunity to bring the game-night experience home with them this season. Starting today, everyone has the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for game-issued, signed Condors jerseys featuring current Edmonton Oilers, fan favorites, and members of the 2021 team. Raffle tickets are $10 with no limit on how many can be purchased. Winners will be notified within 48 hours of the end of game that they won. Shipping costs may apply with a jersey raffled every Condors home game.

HOUCHIN COMMUNITY BLOOD BANK JERSEY RAFFLE FEBRUARY SCHEDULE :

Friday, Feb. 12 - #17 Brad Malone (orange)

Saturday, Feb. 13 - #5 Joe Gambardella (white)

Friday, Feb. 19 - #37 William Lagesson (white)

Saturday, Feb. 20 - #16 Tyler Benson (navy)

CONDORS HOME OPENING WEEKEND TELEVISED LIVE ON 23ABC

