Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change
February 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild announced today a schedule change to the game on Sunday, Apr. 25 vs. Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena. The game is now rescheduled for Saturday, Apr. 24 at 6 p.m. CT vs. Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
Check out the Iowa Wild Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2021
- Condors Game Night Jersey Raffle Now Live Online for the 2021 Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Inks Defenseman Lernout to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change - Iowa Wild
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.