Dallas Signs Reece Scarlett to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract for 2018-19

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Reece Scarlett to a one-year, two-way contract.

Scarlett, 25, split the 2017-18 season with the Texas Stars and the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL). In 57 total contests, the blueliner recorded nine points (2-7=9) and 68 penalty minutes. He began the campaign with Springfield and amassed two points (1-1=2) and 22 penalty minutes over 13 games. After being acquired by Texas, he posted seven points (1-6=7) and 46 penalty minutes in 44 games. Scarlett skated in 22 games and recorded three assists (0-3=3) in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, sharing third among club defensemen in postseason assists (3) and plus/minus rating (+3).

The blueliner has appeared in 273 regular-season AHL contests with the Albany Devils, Springfield Thunderbirds and Texas Stars. Overall, he has tallied 102 points (19-83=102) with 230 penalty minutes over his five seasons in the AHL. Scarlett has skated in 32 Calder Cup Playoff games and has recorded three assists (0-3=3).

