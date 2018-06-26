Minnesota Wild Names Tom Kurvers Assistant General Manager

June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Tom Kurvers Assistant General Manager.

Kurvers joins the Wild after spending the last 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning where he served as senior advisor to the general manager the last seven seasons (2011-18). The native of Minneapolis, Minn., served as assistant general manager for three seasons (2008-11) and oversaw the Lightning's hockey operations department on an interim basis from April through May of 2010. During his tenure with Tampa Bay, he also served on USA Hockey's advisory board for the 2014 IIHF World Championship.

Prior to joining the Lightning, Kurvers spent 11 seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes (1997-2008). He served three seasons as director of player personnel for the Coyotes, overseeing all aspects of the team's amateur and professional scouting departments. Kurvers also spent seven seasons as a professional scout, one season as a radio analyst and served as interim assistant coach for the final two months of the 2003-04 season.

The defenseman collected 421 points (93g, 238a) and 350 penalty minutes (PIM) in 659 career NHL games during 11 seasons (1984-95) with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, New York Islanders and Anaheim. Kurvers won the 1986 Stanley Cup with the Canadiens and was selected by Montreal in the seventh round (145th overall) of the 1981 NHL Entry Draft.

He played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (1980-84), setting school records for most career goals (43) and points (192) by a defenseman and won the 1984 Hobey Baker Award. Kurvers has been inducted into the University of Minnesota Duluth and Bloomington Jefferson High School Athletic Hall of Fames. He played in the 1980 Minnesota state high school hockey tournament with the Jaguars.

Kurvers received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1984 and earned a Masters of Business Administration degree in sports management from the University of St. Thomas in 1997.

He has his wife, Heather, have two daughters, Madison and Rose, and two sons, Weston and Roman.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will compete in an NHL preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, September 19. Iowa Wild opening night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.