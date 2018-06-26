Griffins Re-Sign Captain Matthew Ford for Two Years

June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday re-signed right wing Matthew Ford to a two-year contract.

Ford, 33, captained the Griffins in 2017-18 and totaled 38 points (22-16 - 38) and 42 penalty minutes in 72 regular season games before posting five points (2-3 - 5) in five Calder Cup Playoff appearances. He placed fourth on the team in goals and ranked sixth in points. Ford's career-high-tying 12 power play goals tied for fifth in the AHL and seventh on the franchise's single-season list.

In two seasons with the Griffins, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound winger has tallied 73 points (36-37 - 73) and 70 PIM in 123 regular season contests. He's skated in 24 postseason games in Grand Rapids, showing 17 points (10-7 - 17) and helping the Griffins win the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the eighth round, 256th overall, in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Ford has accumulated 379 points (185-194 - 379) and 429 PIM in 603 career AHL contests between Hartford (2008-09), Lake Erie (2008-11), Hershey (2011-12), Adirondack (2011-13), Springfield (2012-13), Oklahoma City (2013-15), Bakersfield (2015-16) and Grand Rapids. He showed career highs in both goals (29) and points (59) in 2011-12, while splitting the campaign between Hershey and Adirondack. Ford posts 30 points (15-15 - 30) and 58 PIM in 45 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

A native of West Hills, Calif., Ford played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin (WCHA) from 2004-08. He totaled 39 points (21-18 - 39) in 124 games and helped the Badgers claim the 2006 NCAA National Championship. Ford was also named the USHL's Rookie of the Year in 2003-04 after scoring 68 points (37-31 - 68) in 60 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Led by first-year head coach Ben Simon, the Griffins will begin the home portion of their 2018-19 season on Friday, Oct. 12 at Van Andel Arena with Opening Night Presented by Huntington Bank. Additional home dates confirmed by the American Hockey League include Dec. 31, Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.