Amerks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Adam Wilcox

June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year American Hockey League contract with goaltender Adam Wilcox for the 2018-19 season.

A native of South St. Paul, Minn., Wilcox returns for his second season in Rochester after posting a 12-7-2 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 29 games last season for the Amerks. The 25-year-old netminder also made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017-18, stopping all 14 shots he faced in Buffalo's regular-season finale at Florida on Apr. 7.

A former sixth-round pick (178th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft, Wilcox has compiled a 46-34-18 record with a .901 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average in 105 career AHL games with Rochester, Springfield and Syracuse.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound netminder played three seasons for the University of Minnesota (Big-Ten), where he was named the Big-Ten Player of the Year in 2013-14 and backstopped the Gophers to two Big-Ten regular-season titles and one Big-Ten Tournament title.

