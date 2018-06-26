Gilles Bouchard Hired as Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Gilles Bouchard as a Syracuse Crunch assistant coach, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Bouchard, 47, joins the organization after serving as the general manager and head coach of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since the 2013-14 season, compiling a 204-104-32 record. Under his leadership, the Huskies claimed the QMJHL championship for the first time in franchise history in 2016 to reach the Memorial Cup. Following the championship, Bouchard won the QMJHL's Maurice Filion Trophy for General Manager of the Year and Ron-Lapointe Trophy for Coach of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

"I am very pleased and excited to have Gilles join our organization," BriseBois said. "Gilles has a strong coaching background and as I have gotten to know him, I have gotten to appreciate that he has a great mind for hockey. He is a bright addition to our coaching staff and our players in Syracuse will greatly benefit from getting to work with him. With Ben Groulx, Ken Klee, Karl Goehring and Gilles on staff, we have a group of Crunch coaches that we can be very proud of."

The Normandin, Quebec native was also recently named head coach of Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team for the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Bouchard has success at the international level, winning silver as head coach of Team Canada Red at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and gold as an assistant coach with Team Canada White in 2015. He served as an assistant with Team Canada Red in 2014.

As a player, Bouchard spent three seasons in the QMJHL from 1988 to 1991 with Shawinigan, Trois-Rivières, Beauport and Chicoutimi. He also played two seasons with the Université de Québec à Trois-Rivières, claiming the Queen's Cup in 1996, followed by a four-year stint in the QSPHL with Louiseville, Asbestos and Thetford Mines from 1996 to 2000.

Bouchard will join Head Coach Benoit Groulx's staff in Syracuse alongside Assistant Coach Ken Klee and Goaltending & Video Coach Karl Goehring.

