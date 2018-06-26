Anaheim Ducks to Host Development Camp Scrimmage July 1 at Anaheim Ice

June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host its annual prospect development camp scrimmage at THE RINKS - Anaheim ICE on Sunday, July 1 at 10 a.m. (doors open at 8:45 a.m. prior to a 30-minute practice beginning at 9 a.m.). Fans are invited to attend the open scrimmage session with a $5 suggested donation benefiting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Wild Wing and the Anaheim Ducks Street Team will be on hand with prizes and games for fans in attendance. Following the scrimmage, attention will turn back over to Honda Center for this summer's Select-A-Seat & Open House. Beginning at 12 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to explore Honda Center to find desired seat locations for the upcoming 2018-19 Anaheim Ducks season and join the Orange Alliance. For more information and to RSVP for Select-A-Seat, visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/SelectASeat.

Anaheim's top prospects will participate in both on-ice and off-ice workouts at Anaheim ICE throughout the Development Camp, running June 28-July 1 (only the July 1 scrimmage is open to the public). All seven of Anaheim's selections from the 2018 NHL Draft will participate in the camp, including center Isac Lundestrom (first round, 23rd overall), center Benoit-Olivier Groulx (second round, 54th overall), left wing Blake McLaughlin (third round, 79th overall), goaltender Lukas Dostal (third round, 85th overall), right wing Jackson Perbix (fourth round, 116th overall), goaltender Roman Durny (fifth round, 147th overall), and defenseman Hunter Drew (sixth round, 178th overall).

The four-day camp focuses on both the on-ice and off-ice development of the organization's top young prospects such as Troy Terry, Sam Steel and Jacob Larsson. Seven prospects scheduled to attend the camp have featured in a game with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), including Larsson, Max Jones, Giovanni Fiore, Jack Kopacka, Kiefer Sherwood, Deven Sideroff and Chris Forney. In addition to on-ice skating sessions, each player will receive a personally tailored nutritional recommendation and be tested for strength thresholds, range of movement and aerobic capacity. Away from the rink, players will have opportunities to visit Huntington Beach and other Southern California landmarks.

The Orange Alliance, a new season ticket member designation, was created to bring enhanced value to the season ticket holder experience. Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships offer many exciting and exclusive benefits such as guaranteed giveaways, zero percent interest payment plans, access to special events, playoff priority and much more. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance for as little as $495. For more information on the Orange Alliance and Select-A-Seat, fans are encouraged to call 1-877-WILD-WING or visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance.

Below is a list of the prospects scheduled to attend the 2018 development camp:

Player Position How Acquired

Badini, Jack C/LW ANA 3rd rd., 91st in 2017

Benoit, Simon D Junior Invite

Berger, Carter D College Invite

Comtois, Maxime LW ANA 2nd rd., 50th in 2017

Dostal, Lukas G ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2018

Drew, Hunter D ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2018

Durcharme, Justin RW Junior Invite

Durny, Roman G ANA 5th rd., 147th in 2018

Eriksson Ek, Olle G ANA 5th rd., 153rd in 2017

Fiore, Giovanni LW Signed as Free Agent

Forney, Chris D College Invite

Gates Jr., Brent C ANA 3rd rd., 80th in 2015

Graber, William C College Invite

Groulx, Benoit-Olivier C ANA 2nd rd., 54th in 2018

Jones, Max LW ANA 1st rd., 24th in 2016

Kopacka, Jack LW ANA 4th rd., 93rd in 2016

Knoepke, Nate D College Invite

Larsson, Jacob D ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2015

Larocque, Sasha D College Invite

Lundestrom, Isac C ANA 1st. rd., 23rd in 2018

Mahura, Josh D ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2016

McLaughlin, Blake LW ANA 3rd rd., 79th in 2018

Moldenhauer, Scott D College Invite

Morand, Antoine C ANA 2nd rd., 60th in 2017

Olson, Kyle* RW ANA 4th rd., 122nd in 2017

Perbix, Jackson RW ANA 4th rd., 116th in 2018

Redmond, Angus G Signed as Free Agent

Ruggiero, Steven D ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2015

Schultheis, Ben D College Invite

Sherwood, Kiefer C Signed as Free Agent

Sideroff, Deven RW ANA 3rd rd., 84th in 2015

Steel, Sam C ANA 1st rd., 30th in 2016

Terry, Troy C ANA 5th rd., 148th in 2015

Walker, Nolan C College Invite

*injured

