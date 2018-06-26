Anaheim Ducks to Host Development Camp Scrimmage July 1 at Anaheim Ice
June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host its annual prospect development camp scrimmage at THE RINKS - Anaheim ICE on Sunday, July 1 at 10 a.m. (doors open at 8:45 a.m. prior to a 30-minute practice beginning at 9 a.m.). Fans are invited to attend the open scrimmage session with a $5 suggested donation benefiting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Wild Wing and the Anaheim Ducks Street Team will be on hand with prizes and games for fans in attendance. Following the scrimmage, attention will turn back over to Honda Center for this summer's Select-A-Seat & Open House. Beginning at 12 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to explore Honda Center to find desired seat locations for the upcoming 2018-19 Anaheim Ducks season and join the Orange Alliance. For more information and to RSVP for Select-A-Seat, visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/SelectASeat.
Anaheim's top prospects will participate in both on-ice and off-ice workouts at Anaheim ICE throughout the Development Camp, running June 28-July 1 (only the July 1 scrimmage is open to the public). All seven of Anaheim's selections from the 2018 NHL Draft will participate in the camp, including center Isac Lundestrom (first round, 23rd overall), center Benoit-Olivier Groulx (second round, 54th overall), left wing Blake McLaughlin (third round, 79th overall), goaltender Lukas Dostal (third round, 85th overall), right wing Jackson Perbix (fourth round, 116th overall), goaltender Roman Durny (fifth round, 147th overall), and defenseman Hunter Drew (sixth round, 178th overall).
The four-day camp focuses on both the on-ice and off-ice development of the organization's top young prospects such as Troy Terry, Sam Steel and Jacob Larsson. Seven prospects scheduled to attend the camp have featured in a game with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), including Larsson, Max Jones, Giovanni Fiore, Jack Kopacka, Kiefer Sherwood, Deven Sideroff and Chris Forney. In addition to on-ice skating sessions, each player will receive a personally tailored nutritional recommendation and be tested for strength thresholds, range of movement and aerobic capacity. Away from the rink, players will have opportunities to visit Huntington Beach and other Southern California landmarks.
The Orange Alliance, a new season ticket member designation, was created to bring enhanced value to the season ticket holder experience. Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships offer many exciting and exclusive benefits such as guaranteed giveaways, zero percent interest payment plans, access to special events, playoff priority and much more. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance for as little as $495. For more information on the Orange Alliance and Select-A-Seat, fans are encouraged to call 1-877-WILD-WING or visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance.
Below is a list of the prospects scheduled to attend the 2018 development camp:
Player Position How Acquired
Badini, Jack C/LW ANA 3rd rd., 91st in 2017
Benoit, Simon D Junior Invite
Berger, Carter D College Invite
Comtois, Maxime LW ANA 2nd rd., 50th in 2017
Dostal, Lukas G ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2018
Drew, Hunter D ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2018
Durcharme, Justin RW Junior Invite
Durny, Roman G ANA 5th rd., 147th in 2018
Eriksson Ek, Olle G ANA 5th rd., 153rd in 2017
Fiore, Giovanni LW Signed as Free Agent
Forney, Chris D College Invite
Gates Jr., Brent C ANA 3rd rd., 80th in 2015
Graber, William C College Invite
Groulx, Benoit-Olivier C ANA 2nd rd., 54th in 2018
Jones, Max LW ANA 1st rd., 24th in 2016
Kopacka, Jack LW ANA 4th rd., 93rd in 2016
Knoepke, Nate D College Invite
Larsson, Jacob D ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2015
Larocque, Sasha D College Invite
Lundestrom, Isac C ANA 1st. rd., 23rd in 2018
Mahura, Josh D ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2016
McLaughlin, Blake LW ANA 3rd rd., 79th in 2018
Moldenhauer, Scott D College Invite
Morand, Antoine C ANA 2nd rd., 60th in 2017
Olson, Kyle* RW ANA 4th rd., 122nd in 2017
Perbix, Jackson RW ANA 4th rd., 116th in 2018
Redmond, Angus G Signed as Free Agent
Ruggiero, Steven D ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2015
Schultheis, Ben D College Invite
Sherwood, Kiefer C Signed as Free Agent
Sideroff, Deven RW ANA 3rd rd., 84th in 2015
Steel, Sam C ANA 1st rd., 30th in 2016
Terry, Troy C ANA 5th rd., 148th in 2015
Walker, Nolan C College Invite
*injured
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2018
- Penguins Announce Opening Date, Guaranteed Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Adam Wilcox - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks to Host Development Camp Scrimmage July 1 at Anaheim Ice - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Community Initiatives Raise More Than $160,000 in 2017-18 - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Names Tom Kurvers Assistant General Manager - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Re-Sign Captain Matthew Ford for Two Years - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Spencer Carbery Named Head Coach of the Hershey Bears - Hershey Bears
- Gilles Bouchard Hired as Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks to Host Development Camp Scrimmage July 1 at Anaheim Ice
- Anaheim Ducks Make Six Selections in Rounds 2-7 of 2018 NHL Draft
- Anaheim Ducks Select Isac Lundestrom 23rd Overall in 2018 NHL Draft
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Kevin Boyle to Two-Year Contract Extension
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Antoine Morand to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract