Penguins Announce Opening Date, Guaranteed Home Games
June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 20th season home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6. That contest is among the first six guaranteed home dates the team announced on Tuesday.
The Penguins' guaranteed home dates for the 2018-19 season, all on Saturday nights, are as follows:
Saturday, October 6
Saturday, December 8
Saturday, December 15
Saturday, January 19
Saturday, February 16
Saturday, March 16
The full 2018-18 American Hockey League schedule will be released later this summer.
Season ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 20th season, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
