Penguins Announce Opening Date, Guaranteed Home Games

June 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 20th season home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6. That contest is among the first six guaranteed home dates the team announced on Tuesday.

The Penguins' guaranteed home dates for the 2018-19 season, all on Saturday nights, are as follows:

Saturday, October 6

Saturday, December 8

Saturday, December 15

Saturday, January 19

Saturday, February 16

Saturday, March 16

The full 2018-18 American Hockey League schedule will be released later this summer.

Season ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 20th season, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.