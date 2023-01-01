Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

January 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Olofsson, 26, has recorded one goal (1-0--1) in three games for Dallas this season. Olofsson made his NHL debut on Dec. 27 against the Nashville Predators, logging 9:16 time on ice and four shots on goal. He tallied his first NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31 vs. the San Jose Sharks, which also marked his first career game-winning goal.

In 28 games with Texas this season, he has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating. He shares third among club forwards and fifth overall in plus-minus (+11) and has 34 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 30 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 12 points.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.