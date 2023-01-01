Moose Reassign Kubicek, Recall Martenet
January 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Simon Kubicek to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers and recalled defenceman Chris Martenet from Newfoundland.
Simon Kubicek
Defence
Born Dec. 19, 2001 -- Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia
Height 6.02 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R
Kubicek, 21, has appeared in three contests with the Moose this season. The defenceman has also tallied five points (2G, 3A) in 17 games with the Growlers on the campaign while posting a plus-three rating. The defender recorded 41 points (14G, 27A) in 68 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2021-22 campaign. Kubicek added 11 points (3G, 8A) in 19 playoff games as the Oil Kings captured the WHL Championship.
Chris Martenet
Defence
Born Sept. 25, 1996 - Indianapolis, Ind.
Height 6.07 - Weight 216 - Shoots L
Martenet, 26, has played 22 games with Newfoundland this season and tallied four points (1G, 3A). The defender appeared in three games with the Moose during the 2021-22 season, posting a plus-one rating. He also suited up for one game for the Belleville Senators. Martenet has nine AHL games to his credit, while also recording 61 points (11G, 50A) in 257 ECHL contests during his professional career.
Manitoba heads back on the road to clash with the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
