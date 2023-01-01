San Diego Blanks Henderson, 3-0

The San Diego Gulls shut out the Henderson Silver Knights 3-0 today at Dollar Loan Center, marking the second time the Gulls have left the Silver Knights scoreless in 2022-23 (also: 7-0 win on Nov. 8, 2022), as well as the second time in team history the Gulls have shut out the same opponent twice in the same season (2015-16; SJ on Oct. 23, 2015 and Dec. 12, 2015). San Diego's three shutouts against Henderson also represent the second-most shutouts recorded all-time against a single opponent (SJ, 4). After the victory, the Gulls record stands at 9-23-0-0 overall and 6-10-0-0 on the road.

Lukas Dostal made 39 saves on the way to the fourth shutout of his American Hockey League career (also: 7-0 win on Nov. 8, 2022 at HSK, 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK and a 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK), passing Reto Berra (3 shutouts) to become the all-time leader in in shutouts in the franchise's AHL history.

The netminder's 39 saves represent the second-most stops made in a shutout in Gulls AHL history (46 saves, Reto Berra, 5-0 vs. SJ on Jan. 5, 2018). In addition, this is the second consecutive season Dostal recorded multiple shutouts (2021-22; 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK and a 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK). In his last eight games against Henderson, Dostal owns an impressive 0.99 goals against average (GAA) and a .968 save percentage (SV%).

Pavol Regenda scored his sixth goal of the season at 7:18 of the final frame, extending his point streak to a fourth game (3-3=6), tying a career high (one additional time: Nov. 2, 2022 -Nov. 8, 2022) and setting a career best for points earned over a four-game stretch.

Michael Del Zotto started the scoring for the Gulls at 8:23 of the first period, earning his fourth goal of the season and 2-1=3 points in his last three games.

Rocco Grimaldi added an assist on the play, posting 1-5=6 points in his last five games and maintaining the scoring lead on the Gulls with 12-18=30 points.

Brayden Tracey scored his seventh goal of the season at 18:28 of the third period for 2-4=6 points over his last five games.

The Gulls were perfect on the penalty kill (6-for-6), which included including two minutes of 5-on-3 play for Henderson, earning a 90.0% kill rate over their last two games (9-for-10).

Drew Helleson, David Cotton and Benoit-Olivier Groulx each recorded an assist in the victory.

The Gulls will face the Milwaukee Admirals in back-to-back weekend games starting next Friday, Jan. 6 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (5 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Lukas Dostal

On the game overall

It was exciting. Exciting going back, getting another game. I'm just glad we started the new year this way.

On his mindset during the second period after a slow start

Obviously, the first period it was more about the mental part - just stick with your routine. Just focus for every play, try to follow the play with your eyes. Then, it was just good, it was overall a good game.

On the team's two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill

We were just trying to try to focus, block the shots. Just pretty much stay tight and the guys - they did a hell of a job as it ended. I don't think it continued in the third period but, we didn't, in the third period, almost let them in. I mean, the guys did (a) hell of a job. I think I had like one or two shots on a 5-on-3 so that's pretty impressive overall.

On snapping his losing streak

I didn't really think about it. I was up (with the Anaheim Ducks) for a while. So, I was just focusing for that and (I) just got back. I don't really think the goalies carry their streak if they're going back and forth. So, just tried to focus for my game and just tried try to stop as many pucks as I can. I'm just glad that because we can capture the win and start our new year this way.

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On the team's first-period performance

I just think, the first three or four minutes, we were moving pucks a little bit too much east and west. The coaching staff really got on top of the guys about moving pucks north and once we got on top of that, once we made that adjustment after the first two or three minutes of the first period, we just seemed to get a lot of zone time. (We were) breaking pucks out clean and being able to get our forecheck on, or some really good o(ffensive) zone entries. It was a good adjustment made by (Gulls head coach) Roy (Sommer), and it was good to see the guys get some good success early in that game.

On the performance of Lukas Dostal

He's just awesome. It's good to have him back. He just makes everything look so easy, and I think you can take a look at our game - there was no panic, even in our players' game because there's zero panic in his game. Just the way he plays and makes stops. He's got great ability and great body language. He's a very quiet leader, and it was nice to have him back.

On the team's success on the penalty kill

On our P.K., getting Dos back was a big thing for us tonight. He made some key saves for us. They are going to get some chances. It's just where are they going to get the chances and where do we want to allow them to have the chances if we're going to give them up. When you have a goaltender like Dos, it makes it a lot easier for us to be kind of predictable in what we're willing to give up and what we're not willing to give up. That allowed our penalty kill to be much better tonight then it has been in the past.

On winning three of their last four games

We feel like we're starting to build on top of some of our structure. We've played with a lot more structure over the last two-three weeks and you can kind of see it coming into fruition for us. It feels good for the guys. Obviously, losing's not a lot of fun, so it's been a lot better around here, and the guys are putting in a real good effort. So, it's been fun to be a part of over the last little bit.

