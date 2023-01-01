Silver Knights Fall, 3-0, to Gulls at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 3-0, at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Gulls got on the board first. Michael Del Zotto, assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Drew Helleson, scored at 8:23 in the first period to give San Diego a 1-0 lead.

The second period remained scoreless for both teams.

Pavol Regenda then doubled the Gulls' lead at 7:18 in the third. Assisted by David Cotton and Benoit-Olivier Groulx, he made it a 2-0 game.

Austin Strand then scored on Henderson's empty net late in the third to put the Gulls up 3-0.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 25 of 27 shots on goal for a .925 save percentage for the game.

The Silver Knights will continue their season this Wednesday, January 4, at San Jose. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or AHL TV with subscription.

