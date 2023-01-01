Anaheim Ducks Reassign Lukas Dostal to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), went 2-3-1 in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim this season, posting a 3.53 goals-against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%). He stopped a career-high 46 shots in his second win of the season, the second-most saves made by a Ducks rookie goaltender in franchise history, Dec. 17 at Edmonton, trailing only Frederik Anderson's 49 saves Mar. 2, 2014 vs. Carolina.

The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender is 3-5-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .909 SV% in 11 career NHL appearances with the Ducks. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czechia native went 6-13-0 with one shutout, a 2.88 GAA and .916 SV% in 20 games with San Diego this season. At the time of his recall, he led the AHL in saves (554), minutes (1,064) and appearances. In 84 career AHL games with San Diego, Dostal is 39-36-4 with three shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and .916 SV%.

