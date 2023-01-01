Belleville Sens Close out 2022 with Difficult Loss in Utica

Utica, NY - Despite another two-goal effort from Ridly Greig, the Belleville Senators were unable to ring in the New Year with a victory as they fell 4-3 in overtime to the Utica Comets on Saturday Night at Adirondack Bank Center.

Utica opened the scoring 15:53 into the contest when Jeremy Groleau found the back of the net with a heavy shot. Less than a minute later, the Comets extended their advantage as Jack Dugan made it 2-0 after twenty minutes of play.

Early in the second period, Belleville got on the scoreboard after Joe Carroll rifled home his second of the season from the slot. However, the Comets responded through a Zach Senyshyn tally to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

In the third, Senators' rookie centreman Ridy Greig took over the contest scoring on both the power play and while shorthanded to force extra time. In spite of the valiant effort, Belleville couldn't secure the comeback victory as Nolan Foote ended the game at the 1:37 mark of overtime.

The Senators return to action next Wednesday when they visit the Rochester Americans for a 7:05 puck drop.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4 |Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 25 saves.

Ridly Greig has four goals in his last two appearances.

Joe Carroll recorded the first multi-point game of his AHL career.

Jonathan Aspirot has points in back-to-back games.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "From our perspective, that was a hard-earned point, playing with only ten forwards, facing a lot of adversity and fighting back from a 3-1 deficit."

