Reign Postgame Report: CGY 3, ONT 1

Storyline: Jakob Pelletier scored twice in the second period and Dustin Wolf stopped 33 shots to send the Calgary Wranglers (21-7-1-0) past the Ontario Reign (15-11-0-1) by a 3-1 score to close out 2022 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

Alex Turcotte scored the lone goal for the Reign in defeat, while Cal Petersen made a total of 21 saves for Ontario in his eighth AHL appearance of the 2022-23 season.

Date: December 31, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Dustin Wolf (CGY)

2. Jakob Pelletier (CGY)

3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Cal Petersen

