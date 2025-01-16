Daeqwon Plowden Pours in 19 Points in NBA Debut

January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video







What an NBA debut for Daeqwon Plowden! The College Park Skyhawks Two-Way Call Up scored 19 points on 7-of-8 from the field to help lead the Atlanta Hawks to a road win over the Bulls #GLeagueAlum

