D.C. United Recall Defender Hayden Sargis from Las Vegas Lights FC Loan

June 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have recalled defender Hayden Sargis from United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC.

Sargis originally went on loan on March 5 and has played a total of nine matches across all competitions for Las Vegas, amassing 358 minutes played. Sargis will be available for selection for the Black-and-Red's upcoming match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, June 29 at Red Bull Arena.

Sargis, 22, joined the Black-and-Red on Jan. 24, 2022 from USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC. The California native signed a three-year deal through 2024 with options in 2025 and 2026. Sargis made his D.C. United debut on April 19, 2022 in a 3-0 win over Flower City Union in the Third Round of the U.S Open Cup. He would then go on loan to Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2022 season. There he appeared in seven matches (five starts) before returning to the Black-and-Red. The following season, Sargis would make his Major League Soccer debut on April 1, 2023 in a 0-0 draw to Chicago Fire FC. In two seasons, Sargis has appeared in a total of six matches (three starts) for D.C. United, including two MLS and four U.S. Open Cup matches.

Sargis started his career with the Sacramento Republic FC Academy where he joined during their inaugural season in 2015. He spent five years with the academy where he made 109 appearances (92 starts) and scored three goals before signing with the first team on Jan. 15, 2020. The defender made his professional debut on March 7, 2020 in a 1-1 league draw with FC Tulsa. In three seasons with Sacramento, Sargis made 33 appearances, recorded one assist and was nominated for 2020 USL Young Player of the Year before signing with D.C. United in 2022.

Transaction: D.C. United Recall Defender Hayden Sargis from Las Vegas Lights FC in the USL.

