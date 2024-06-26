Leagues Cup 2024 Unveils New Soccer Anthem "Nuestros Colores"

June 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Leagues Cup, the first in-season club tournament in North America across all men's professional sports, announced today the release of its new anthem, "Nuestros Colores." The World Cup-style tournament featuring all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX is set to begin on July 26, 2024, running through August 25, 2024.

Featuring six-time Latin Grammy award winner Christian Nodal, global superstar Taboo, Grammy award nominee, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Emily Estefan, multiple Latin Grammy nominee Gusi, Argentinian singer Abel Pintos and renowned group Rabanes lead singer Emilio Regueira, "Nuestros Colores" mirrors the international appeal and star power present in Leagues Cup. Fans worldwide can enjoy Leagues Cup and "Nuestros Colores" here. The anthem's creation embodies the diverse voices and cultures that are essential to Leagues Cup, as envisioned and produced by Cuban-American producer and Grammy winner Emilio Estefan Jr.

Leagues Cup, in collaboration with the artists, also launched the official music video for the anthem. This star-studded collaboration is accompanied by a vibrant music video that visually represents the dynamic energy of Leagues Cup. The video will premiere alongside the anthem, offering fans a visual and auditory celebration of North American soccer.

"For us, the anthem celebrates unity and the diverse nature of the Leagues Cup. It blends various sounds to fuse culture and music, highlighting the message of unity in North American music, culture and soccer," said Emilio Estefan Jr. Reflecting the no-tie format of the tournament, the producer added, " 'Nuestros Colores' captures the excitement and intensity of the matches, creating an electrifying experience for fans."

Marcela Garcia, Vice-President of Brand Marketing for Leagues Cup added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Emilio Estefan Jr. and this incredible roster of talented artists. Their passion and energy perfectly capture the spirit of our tournament. Our anthem is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together and celebrating the most unique soccer tournament in the world. We can't wait for fans to experience this vibrant anthem."

Designed to engage fans, the story of "Nuestros Colores" is also a story of cross-generational collaboration. Emilio Estefan, a pioneering figure representing the first Latin generation, and his daughter Emily Estefan, a US-born Cuban-American representing the new generation in North America, worked together on this project. This collaboration highlights the passing of cultural and musical traditions from one generation to the next. Blending their unique perspectives and talents to create an anthem that resonates with all ages.

"Nuestros Colores" aims to create memorable and interactive experiences, in-stadium and via broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple Music.

