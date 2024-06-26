Chinonso Offor Transferred to FC Arda Kardzhali

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that Nigerian striker Chinonso Offor has been transferred to Bulgarian first division club FC Arda Kardzhali.

Offor had been loaned to FC Arda last February through the end of the 2023-24 season. The Bulgarian club had a permanent transfer option on the 24-year-old striker and decided to activate this option, as of today.

CF Montréal acquired the Nigerian striker on August 5, 2022, from the Chicago Fire. In 30 regular-season games in 2023, Offor started 14 times for a total of 1,503 minutes, scoring four goals for the Bleu-blanc-noir.

Transaction: Chinonso Offor transferred to FC Arda Kardzhali in Bulgaria's top division.

