Matt Miazga Undergoes Successful Reconstructive Surgery of Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) and Meniscus

June 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati announced today that defender Matt Miazga had a successful reconstructive surgery of the Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) and Meniscus today in New York. The injuries were suffered in FC Cincinnati's June 15 match at San Jose Earthquakes.

Miazga will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 MLS Season. The club expects to see him rejoin the team in preseason training in 2025.

Miazga, 28, has made 68 appearances across all competitions with FC Cincinnati since he was acquired from Chelsea FC in August 2022. The center back was named the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year and was also honored on the league's Best XI and was named to the MLS All-Star Roster last season.

Everyone at the club wishes Matt all the best in his recovery and we look forward to his successful return next season.

