Outwork the Midfield: Ingredients of the Match

June 26, 2024

Charlotte FC head to the Lone Star State to face a familiar Western Conference opponent - the Houston Dynamo.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Taking the Captain's Reins

For the first time this season, Charlotte FC will be without their captain Ashley Westwood on the field, as he faces suspension due to yellow card accumulation. To say his absence will be felt is an understatement.

Westwood is one of the few outfield players to have played every minute of the season so far and is a strong contender for an MLS All-Star spot. He not only acts as the metronome, dictating the tempo of his team, but is also a leader in every sense the word.

"It's a big loss for sure," said striker Patrick Agyemang. "He's been playing every game. He's been our captain and leader on the field, but that is something we need to deal with and adjust."

Although his presence will be sorely missed, Charlotte FC has a variety of options ready to step up in his stead. The chosen player will bear the crucial role of linking defense with offense and must embody the same dedication and tenacity that Westwood consistently demonstrates.

Outwork the Midfield

Over the past year, Héctor Herrera has averaged nearly 100 touches per match, placing him in the top 99th percentile of MLS players. His impact at the Dynamo is comparable to Ashley Westwood's at Charlotte, serving as the team's heart since his arrival last season.

While winger Amine Bassi often grabs headlines for his flair and attacking prowess, the team truly revolves around Herrera.. Limiting his influence through tight marking and blocking passing lanes will be crucial to neutralizing his impact on the match.

If Charlotte's midfield can continue to outwork their opponents, they'll stand a good chance of curbing the Mexican international's influence and overpowering Houston.

Heat in Houston

As in much of the South, Houston is currently under severe heat advisories. In last week's press conference, CLTFC's Head Coach Dean Smith emphasized that managing the heat is a primary concern when rotating the team.

Charlotte has had a week to rest and prepare for this match, but the heat will still be a significant factor. Hydration breaks have been crucial turning points in Charlotte's recent games, allowing for key tactical adjustments. Substitute usage also become a bigger factor with energy levels dipping quicker in hot and humid weather.

Effectively utilizing the breaks and bench will be essential to navigating the extreme conditions.

