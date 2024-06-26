Tyrone Marshall Named 'Best Coach' in MLS NEXT Pro Midseason Awards

June 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati 2 Head Coach Tyrone Marshall has been named MLS NEXT Pro's 'Best Coach' in the league's midseason awards, announced this afternoon. Marshall, in his third season with the club, earns the honor after being recognized as MLSNP's Coach of the Month for the month of May.

Under Marshall's leadership, FC Cincinnati 2 are having their best season in MLSNP to date and are 9-4-1 at the midway point of the season. Following Sunday's 2-1 win over Huntsville City FC, the Orange and Blue are just one point back of Eastern Conference leaders, Philadelphia Union II.

"Thank you to MLS NEXT Pro for the honor of being named Best Coach," said Marshall. "This award reflects the dedication and teamwork of our players, staff and the entire FC Cincinnati organization. I am grateful for this recognition and will continue to push for success on and off the field."

The Orange and Blue have won eight of their last nine matches, earning 28 points through 14 matches, tied for the fourth most in MLSNP. Marshall's side picked up first-ever wins against in-state rival Columbus Crew 2 and New York Red Bulls II earlier this year which highlighted a five-match win streak from April 21 through May 19, tied for the longest such run in MLSNP this season.

FC Cincinnati 2 are just one of five teams to hold a two point per match average or better and are one of the most balanced attacking teams in the league. 12 players have found the back of the net for Marshall's side with eight players scoring at least two goals. The Orange and Blue's 27 goals scored ranks seventh in MLSNP.

In the defensive third, Marshall's new look backline, featuring three first-year players in consistent Starting XI roles, have allowed the fourth fewest goals in MLSNP. The Orange and Blue have earned two clean sheet performances over the last six outings and have not conceded more than one goal in a single match since April 14.

FC Cincinnati 2 are back in action this Sunday against New England Revolution II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and tickets for the match can be redeemed through the FC Cincinnati App.

