Cyclones Wrap up 2024 with 21 Players Promoted

September 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones concluded a busy 2024 campaign on Sunday afternoon at 65-67. Although Brooklyn did not qualify for a spot in the South Atlantic League Postseason, the season still featured numerous outstanding accomplishments and achievements.

All told, Brooklyn sent 21 players up to higher levels of the Mets minor league system. 18 players received promotions to Double-A Binghamton at some point during the course of the year, while 3 traveled a bit further north to Triple-A Syracuse.

The 'Clones welcomed six big leaguers to Coney Island for rehab assignments, including RHP Sean Reid-Foley, RHP Tylor Megill, RHP Drew Smith, C Francisco Alvarez, RHP Edwin Diaz & RHP Kodai Senga.

Alvarez was in the lineup for one of Brooklyn's most memorable moments of the year, catching the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history. RHPs Dakota Hawkins, Joey Lancellotti & Joshua Cornielly held Aberdeen scoreless over nine frames on June 4th. The only other no-no in Cyclones history came in a seven-inning game in 2009, courtesy of RHP Brandon Moore.

Senga made his lone rehab start in Brooklyn in the midst of Independence Day festivities on July 3rd, when Brooklyn suited up as the Coney Island Franks. The right hander tossed a scoreless 2.2 innings, without allowing a hit and striking out six.

Numerous Mets pitching prospects burst on the scene in High-A Brooklyn, most notably, RHP Brandon Sproat and RHP Jonah Tong. It took Sproat, who began the season in Brooklyn, until only May 13th to receive the call-up to Double-A. The former Florida Gator was spectacular during his time in the South Atlantic League, carrying a 1.07 ERA through six games.

On the other hand, Tong sprung into the Mets Top 30 prospects as a result of widespread success in both Class-A levels. After beginning the season with Single-A St. Lucie, Tong joined Brooklyn on May 2nd. The Ontario native tossed 26.0 consecutive scoreless innings to kickstart his campaign. He went on to lead all High-A arms in strikeouts from the time of his SAL debut to the time of his promotion.

Brooklyn players also rewrote the history books, with numerous single-season and franchise records being set. For starters, OF Nick Morabito set the new single-season hit mark. The McLean, VA native finished his High-A campaign with 111 hits - despite not joining Brooklyn until May 7th.

OF Stanley Consuegra set the new Cyclones all-time hits record. At the time of his promotion to Double-A Binghamton, Consuegra departed Brooklyn with 186 hits, 15 more than anyone else to ever don the Brooklyn jersey.

Beyond those, OF Omar De Los Santos broke the all-time Brooklyn stolen base record. In 183 games for the Cyclones in his career, the speedster has collected 80 stolen bases.

Additionally, INF William Lugo broke the all-time games played record for the Cyclones. Lugo has suited up in 218 games for Brooklyn, spanning from the tail end of 2022 through 2024.

Brooklyn will get the 2025 season underway on Friday, April 4th at Maimonides Park against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. For tickets and more info, please visit brooklyncyclones.com.

