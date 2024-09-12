Ledbetter's Three-Hit Night Helps Bowling Green Advance

September 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Colton Ledbetter collected three hits and scored two runs, boosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-0) to series clinching, 4-1 win over the Rome Emperors (0-2) on Thursday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the second against Rome starter JR Ritchie. Noah Myers led off with a walk and advanced to third on a Tatem Levins single. Hunter Haas lined a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Myers to make it a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods struck again in the top of the third against Ritchie. Ledbetter led off with a walk and stole second base. Myers put a ball on the ground and a throwing error from Emperors shortstop Ambioris Tavares brought in Ledbetter to score, making it a 2-0 Hot Rods lead.

In the bottom of the third, Rome scored their first run against Bowling Green starter Jackson Baumeister. Joe Olsavsky led off with a double and moved to third on a Jacob Godman single. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. grounded out to shortstop, driving in Olsavsky, bringing the score to 2-1.

Another run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth with Ritchie still on the mound. Ledbetter collected a leadoff double and advanced to third on a ground ball. Ledbetter came home to score on wild pitch, adding to the Hot Rods lead, 3-1.

Bowling Green added to their total in the top of the seventh against Rome reliever Austin Smith. Gregory Barrios led off with a walk and moved to third on a Ledbetter single. Mac Horvath flied out to center, allowing Barrios to score, making it a 4-1 Hot Rods lead.

Owen Wild and Jackson Lancaster combined for 3.2 scoreless innings from the bullpen, locking down a 4-1 and sending Bowling Green to the South Atlantic League Championship against the winner of the series between Greensboro and Hudson Valley.

Baumeister (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just one run on 4 hits over 5.1 innings. Ritchie (0-1) was given the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out four. Lancaster (1) earned the save, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out three.

The Hot Rods return home to play the winner of the Hudson Valley and Greensboro series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

