Loss Evens Series

September 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, N.C. ) - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 3-1 on Thursday night at First National Bank Field. The loss evened up the best-of-three North Division Championship Series at 1-1, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday.

Greensboro got on the board in the bottom of the first Jack Brannigan and Shawn Ross drew a pair of walks against Brian Hendry. Brannigan later scored on a throwing error by Antonio Gomez on an errant pickoff attempt to first where the ball went wild down the right field line to put the Grasshoppers in front 1-0.

The score remained there until the bottom of the sixth when Javier Rivas reached on a two-base throwing error by Yorlin Calderon. Brannigan brought Rivas home two batters later with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Grasshoppers tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth when Rivas walked, reached second on a wild pitch, and came home on an RBI single by Mitch Jebb to make it 3-0 Grasshoppers.

Despite the loss, the Renegades bullpen turned in another solid night. The unit combined to allow three hits in six innings while being charged with just one earned run. In its last eight games, the Hudson Valley bullpen has allowed four total earned runs in 38.2 innings.

The Renegades broke up the shutout bid in the top of the ninth with a solo home run by Josh Moylan, but Valentin Linarez got the final two outs to close out a Game 2 win for Greensboro.

Hudson Valley will now turn their attention to a winner-take-all Game 3 of the North Division Series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (1-8, 4.76) will take the mound for Hudson Valley.

SAL North Division Series:

Series tied 1-1

Renegades Regular Season Record:

73-58, 40-26

