Hot Rods South Atlantic League Division Series Game Two Notes

September 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Game Two.... After Tuesday's victory, the Bowling Green Hot Rods have a 1-0 series lead and are one win away from moving on to the South Atlantic League Championship Series. The last time Bowling Green was in the Championship Series was in 2022 when they won the title against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The rest of the series, if necessary, will be played in Rome. Jackson Baumeister takes the mound for the Hot Rods, sporting a 1.24 ERA.

Late Life.... Despite winning game one, the Hot Rods were out-hit by the Emperors 8-6. Bowling Green pulled away in the later innings with a sacrifice fly from Noah Myers in the seventh and an RBI double by Colton Ledbetter in the eighth. T.J. Fondatin, Ty Johnson, and Drew Sommers combined for 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen, after Chandler Murphy allowed just a run over 5.0 frames. Rome had their chances offensively, but finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

We Meet Again.... For the second time, Bowling Green and Rome are facing off in the postseason. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2022 with the Hot Rods taking two out of three. Rome won game one, but Bowling Green responded to win two straight at home. They outscored Rome 17-2 over the two contests at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Jack Be Nimble.... RHP Jackson Baumeister takes the ball for Bowling Green in game two. He has been the hottest pitcher in the South Atlantic League over the last month. Baumeister has allowed just one run over his last 18.0 innings, including 28 strikeouts over that span. His ERA now sits at 1.24 with opposing batters hitting just .186 against him.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.