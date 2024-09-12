Grasshoppers Continue Playoff Run with 3-1 Win over Renegades

September 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades, 3-1 on Thursday September 12 to continue their playoff run. The Grasshoppers improved to 1-1 in postseason while the Renegades fell to 1-1. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro 5-3 while the Renegades had two mishaps.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by designated hitter Mitch Jebb, infielder Omar Alfonzo, and infielder Duce Gourson.

Leading at the plate for the Renegades was outfielder Coby Morales as he went 2-3. Hits for Hudson Valley were also recorded by George Lombard Jr., Josh Moylan, and Omar Martinez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on three scoreless innings of work. Garrett McMillan took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was righthanded pitcher Brian Hendry as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up one run and three free bases on two innings of work. Hendry took the loss for the Renegades and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their playoff run tomorrow, Friday September 13 at 6:30 PM for Game 3 of the 2024 SAL Divisional Playoffs. To purchase tickets, visit gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

