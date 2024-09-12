Swing by Euphoria's Feast by the Field on September 21st

September 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







It's no secret that the Greenville Drive loves euphoria and we know you love it as much as we do as the annual Feast by the Field is now two days - Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd!

(Locals discount of $15 per ticket with an Upstate billing address!)

Whether you're a new attendee or a seasoned euphoria veteran, Feast by the Field is a must for your euphoria visit. Sample a variety of food and drink from chefs, breweries, winemakers, and regional distillers; learn some new techniques with cooking demos on the US Food Eat & Sip stage; enjoy brews and bites courtesy of Lowes Foods, or celebrate 10 years of the SC Chef Ambassador program with local ingredients. Plus, no euphoria event is complete without live music and there will plenty around Fluor Field!

And there's even an even more euphoric feeling with a discounted price for a ticket to both days at the ballpark!

Sunday's event once again features the fan-favorite, Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown - a friendly cooking competition between aspiring young chefs! Four selected participants from Greenville County Schools are paired with a Michelin-Starred chef who acts as their sous chef during the head-to-head cook-off. The winning recipe will be added to the Greenville County School menu rotation for the school year!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.