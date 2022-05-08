Cyclones Swept in Doubleheader in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MD - The Cyclones dropped the opener of Sunday's double dip by the score of 4-2. Junior Santos was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

After a scoreless first inning, Aberdeen took control of the game in the bottom of the second. Jacob Teter and John Rhodes led off the frame with back-to-back doubles to plate the first run of the game. TT Bowens then worked a walk before Donta' Williams added an RBI single to extend the Aberdeen lead to 2-0. Later in the frame, Collin Burnes added an RBI groundout to make it 3-0 in favor of the 'Birds. An inning later, with Justin Courtney now on the mound for Brooklyn, Jacob Teter added an RBI single to push the Aberdeen lead to 4-0.

Brooklyn started their comeback effort in the top of the fifth after Brandon McIwain led off the frame with a triple and soon after came home on an RBI groundout from Wilmer Reyes to slice the deficit to 4-1. In the sixth, Reyes added an RBI single that plated JT Schwartz and got Brooklyn closer at 4-2.

In the last chance top of the seventh, with the abbreviated doubleheader game, the Cyclones got the first two batters aboard when Jaylen Palmer was plunked by a pitch and Warren Saunders worked a walk to get the tying runs aboard. But Tanner Murphy struck out on three pitches and Rowdey Jordan popped out on the infield to leave the Cyclones with just one out to play with. JT Schwartz singled to center, scoring Palmer and getting the Cyclones within a run at 4-3, but Nic Gaddis grounded out to end the game and Brooklyn's comeback attempt came up just short.

GAME TWO BOX SCORE

Win - Strowd (2-1)

Loss - Acosta (0-4)

Save - None

Home Runs - Mena(1), Cook (3)

Time of Game - 2:16 (7 innings)

