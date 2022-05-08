Greenville Drive Wins Series against Rome Braves

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive took the field on Mother's Day to face the Rome Braves for the last game of the homestand. The Drive came out on top 10-3 and finished the series 5-1. Greenville is now 13-14.

Greenville Drive starter Shane Drohan (2-2) tossed 5 innings and only allowed three hits and no runs, which earned him the win.

The Drive was the first on the board off the bat of Nick Decker, who batted in Gilberto Jimenez. Greenville's offense didn't stop there. Nick Yorke homered one to left center field and brought Tyler Esplin and Alex Erro home with him.

Shane Drohan held the Braves scoreless for the next three frames, and in the sixth inning, Greenville furthered their lead. Tyler Esplin's RBI single brought Alex Binelas home. Alex Erro unloaded on a pitch and added three runs to board.

The Braves chipped away at the lead in the seventh inning. It started with Chrisitan Robison single on a fly ball, which allowed Jacob Pearson and Javier Valdes to score.

The Drive added 2 insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a throwing error which brought Tyler McDonough and Alex Binelas home.

The Drive's Ryan Fernandez came to the mound to finish the game, and that was all she wrote for homestand #3.

The Drive will be on the road this week taking on Asheville.

