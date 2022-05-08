Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods return home on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Out of the Rain... Friday and Saturday's games were the first two cancellations of the season for Bowling Green. There had been no weather-shortened games prior to the rainouts either. The last game BG played was on Thursday night in Wilmington, and the Hot Rods lost 3-2 on a walk off home run in the ninth inning. Mason Montgomery set a career-high with ten strikeouts in five innings of work, the highest mark for a Hot Rods pitcher in 2022 in a single outing. Osleivis Basabe went 2-4, extending his hit streak to eight games.

Thursday's Notes... Montgomery's 10 strikeouts were the most by a Hot Rods pitcher in 2022... The last time a Hot Rods pitcher racked up double-digit Ks was in August of 2021 when Ian Seymour fanned ten against Rome... Basabe's double in the seventh extended his hit streak to eight games... Basabe's hit streak is the second-longest for Bowling Green this season behind Simon's nine-game hit streak... It is also the fourth-longest active streak in the SAL... Hiott's 2-3 day was his fourth multi-hit game of the season... Hernandez's game-tying triple was his first since August of 2019 and his first as a member of the Rays Farm System...

Back on Top... The Hot Rods returned to the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League with Wednesday's win in Wilmington. Winston-Salem fell into a tie with Rome at 14-9, with each team one game behind Bowling Green. Hickory is three games back in fourth at 12-11. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 16-6 record, with Brooklyn and Hudson Valley 4.5 games back at 12-11. Wilmington sits a game behind them at 11-12, 5.5 games clear of Aberdeen.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from accross the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

