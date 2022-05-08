Dash, Crawdads Split Doubleheader to Wrap up Series

May 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem and Hickory split a Mother's Day doubleheader, with the Dash taking game one and the Crawdads taking game two.

Hickory got the ball rolling early, before rain postponed the beginning of game one. It was Cody Freeman getting the job done, with an RBI single to bring in Luisangel Acuna. After that, the game was postponed in the top of the third due to rain.

When the game resumed on Sunday morning, Owen White was on the mound for Hickory and he was dominant. White fanned eight Dash hitters across four innings, but ran into trouble in the seventh.

Luis Mieses started the comeback effort with a double to plate Luis Curbelo and tie the game at 1-1. Then, Shawn Goosenberg knocked in a pair of runs with a double of his own, and Tyler Osik roped a double of his own to plate Goosenberg and make it a 4-1 Dash lead. Still in the seventh, Duke Ellis singled home Osik and the Dash held a 5-1 edge after the seventh.

It was all Winston-Salem from there, as they took the first game 5-1.

Sean Burke got the win, while Owen White was given the loss.

Then for game two, Hickory struck first again. In the first, Cody Freeman singled to drive in Aaron Zavala. Another run came across in the second, on a Jake Guenther sacrifice fly which plated Chris Seise.

Mason Englert held the Dash hitters silent through 5.1 innings pitched, allowing just a pair of base hits.

Hickory added two more runs in the sixth, thanks to a Seise double. That made it a 4-0 Crawdads lead, which held up as the final score. Englert was the winner for the Crawdads, while Matt Thompson took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.