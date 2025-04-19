Cyclones Secure Series Victory With Win Over IronBirds, 4-3

ABERDEEN, Md. - RHP Paul Blackburn tossed 2.0 innings of one-run ball in his first Major League rehab start, while SS Jesús Báez, 3B Boston Baro, and LF D'Andre Smith all tallied multi-hit games. RHP Jace Beck slammed the door over the final two frames, as the Brooklyn Cyclones captured a series victory in their first road set of the season with a 4-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday night at Ripken Stadium.

For the second-straight game, Brooklyn's offense (10-4) scratched across a run in the first inning. Baro smashed a one-out double to right and scored on DH Eli Serrano III's single up the middle, providing the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

The lead did not last, though. Blackburn, making his first rehab start coming back from right knee inflammation, struck out the leadoff man CF Vance Honeycutt looking after a 10-pitch battle, but fell behind the two-hitter SS Griff O'Ferrall. The former first-round pick powered a 2-1 pitch beyond the fence in left for a solo home run - the first of his professional career - to tie the game at one.

Blackburn would pitch 2.0 full innings before departing, allowing just the one run on two hits, walking two and striking out one over 38 pitches (22 strikes).

It remained a one-all contest until the sixth. Aberdeen RHP Nestor Germán had retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced from Serrano's single in the first until two out in the sixth, but Baro snapped the stretch with a line drive single to center. On the second pitch he saw, Báez snapped an 0-for-15 slide at the plate with a screaming rocket into left-center field for a hit. The IronBirds (6-8) tried to cut the ball off in the gap, but it glanced off the left fielder's mitt and continued to roll. Baro took an extra bag and scored, while Báez cruised to third. The fielding error helped Brooklyn regain a 2-1 advantage.

The Cyclones added to their lead in the seventh. With one out, Smith walked and stole second. After a walk to RF Jefrey De Los Santos, 2B Diego Mosquera roped a single in to right-center field to bring in a run and provide Brooklyn a two-run cushion, 3-1.

Alas, Aberdeen was able to knot the score once more, courtesy of the long ball. Following a leadoff walk to 1B Ryan Stafford and a wild pitch that advanced him to second, DH Anderson De Los Santos deposited a ball beyond the Cyclones' left-field visiting clubhouse for a two-run home run. The 21-year-old's second of the season tied the game at three.

Brooklyn refused to back down, though. Báez ignited a rally with a leadoff base-hit to left and was quickly awarded second base on a balk. After taking third on a ground out, C Chris Suero stepped in. With the infield in, the Bronx native ripped a hard ground ball to short. Báez broke towards the plate and by the time the shortstop got to his feet, there was no play at the dish. O'Ferrall threw to first for the force, but a run crossed to put the Cyclones back ahead, 4-3.

Beck entered in the bottom of the frame and worked around a leadoff single by inducing a pair of ground outs, including a double play to end the frame. The Tuttle, Okla. native returned in the ninth and retired the IronBirds in order, recording the final out on a diving grab by Smith on the warning track in left to seal the victory. Beck earned his first save of the year and his first since June 18, 2022 with Single-A St. Lucie.

RHP R.J. Gordon (1-0) earned the first win of his professional career for Brooklyn in relief. Saturday's originally scheduled starter allowed two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings, walking three and striking out four.

Germán picked up a no-decision for Aberdeen, permitting two runs on five hits in 5.2 frames, punching out five without permitting a walk. LHP Juan Rojas (0-1) suffered the loss, yielding two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings, walking one and striking out one.

The Cyclones will try and extend their winning streak to a season-high-tying four in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-1, 4.50) - the New York Mets' No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to make his second start of the series for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is scheduled to counter with 2021 American League All-Star RHP Kyle Gibson (NR). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

