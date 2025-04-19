Greenville Drive Stun Dash with Walk-Off Win as Black Spinners in 12-Inning Thriller

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Playing under their alternate identity as the Greenville Black Spinners, the Drive delivered a walk-off classic on Saturday night at Fluor Field, rallying from a five-run deficit to outlast the Winston-Salem Dash 10-9 in 12 innings.

Andy Lugo's walk-off RBI single with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 12th sealed the comeback victory, capping a dramatic night of baseball that featured ejections, balks, and clutch hits in front of 5,561 fans.

Greenville (6-7) trailed 7-0 entering the bottom of the fifth before erupting for five runs, including a two-run double from Nazzan Zanetello and an RBI single by Nelly Taylor. The Drive chipped away with single runs in the seventh and eighth, tying the game on Lugo's solo 391 foot home run off Mark McLaughlin.

After both teams traded zeroes into extras, Winston-Salem (5-9) struck first in the 11th with two runs on RBI doubles by Wes Kath and Jeral Perez.

But Greenville responded in the bottom half when Zanetello grounded out allowing Fraymi De Leon to score from third. Nelly Taylor rips a double to deep right center and then advanced to third on a balk by Dash pitcher Jake Peppers. Down to their last out the Drive are gifted the tying run when Peppers's pitch gets away and Taylor is able to speed the last 90 feet to home.

With the score tied 9-9 in the bottom of the 12th, Peppers (0-2) issued his second walk of the inning to load the bases for Lugo, who lined the second pitch he saw into center field, bringing home Miguel Bleis as the winning run.

Lugo finished 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs. Zanetello added three RBIs on a pair of hits, and Taylor reached base five times, scoring twice and stealing two bases.

The Drive bullpen was lights-out after starter Juan Valera surrendered seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. Jojo Ingrassia struck out five over 5 1/3 scoreless frames, and closer Cooper Adams (1-0) earned the win for his 2 innings of work despite giving up two runs in the 11th.

Winston-Salem's offense was led by Perez, who homered and drove in four, and Kath, who doubled twice and plated four. But the Dash couldn't capitalize on a five-run third inning and a two-run homer from Perez in the fifth.

Tensions ran high late in the game. Drive manager Liam Carroll was ejected in the sixth, and Dash first baseman Kath and manager Pat Leyland were tossed in the 11th after disputing a close play at third base resulting in Kath being called out.

The game lasted 3 hours and 38 minutes and paid tribute to Greenville's Negro Leagues history, with the Drive donning Black Spinners uniforms for the occasion.

Greenville and Winston-Salem will play the final game of their series Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

