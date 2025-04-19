Claws Fall 9-4 on Saturday Night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro starter Connor Wietgrafe retired all 12 batters he faced and Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 9-4 on Saturday night at First National bank Field.

The BlueClaws have dropped back to back games after taking two of the first three in the series. They are 5-9 on the year while Greensboro improves to 10-4.

Wietgrafe struck out five in his first Greensboro start of the season.

Greesnboro exploded for five runs in the second inning off BlueClaws starter Aaron Combs. Emmanuel Terrero opened the scoring with a home run. After a single and a walk, Esmerlyn Valdez singled home a run to make it 2-0. Javier Rivas, who had five hits on Saturday, then smashed a three run home run, his fourth of the year, to push the lead to 5-0.

Lonnie White, who homered on Friday, hit his second home run of the season to start the bottom of the third.

Combs came out after three innings and Augusto Calderon came on in the fourth. He allowed a run on a SAC fly to Maikel Escoto to make it 7-0.

The BlueClaws did not get a hit until there were two outs in the seventh, when Luke Davis singled to center. Zach Arnold followed with another single to center and Pierce Bennett singled to load the bases. Raylin Heredia then cleared the bases with a three run triple up the gap in left-center to pull the BlueClaws within 7-3. Luis Caicuto then singled home Heredia to cut the lead to 7-4.

The Hoppers added two runs off Braydon Tucker in the seventh. Those were the only two runs allowed by Tucker over four innings of relief.

Bennett had two hits for Jersey Shore in the loss.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 2:05 pm. The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a six game series with Brooklyn.

