Dash Out-Hit Drive But Fall Short in 3-2 Loss

April 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville, SC - If you glanced at the box score from Friday's 3-2 contest between the Winston-Salem Dash (5-8) and Greenville Drive (5-7), one thing would stand out in the Drive's victory - they only had three hits.

Despite the advantage in the hit column, seven to three in favor of Winston-Salem, they couldn't secure their third straight victory. Dash pitchers watched Greenville guess at the plate all night, except for three instances.

Two of those times came in the first inning. The Drive got out in front from the jump and scored a pair of runs on a Miguel Bleis two-run home run. To follow, Marvin Alcantara roped a double down the right field line, but was stranded at second base.

And that was it.

The next 21 batters for Greenville didn't record a single hit. Apart from the few and far between walks given up by the Dash - just four by night's end - the Winston-Salem arms were in the driver's seat.

On the other side, the Winston-Salem bats struggled to get on the board in the first three innings. The Dash left a runner as close as third base in the second, but the Drive held the 2-0 lead until the top half of the fourth.

Caden Conner led off that inning and launched his second home run of the year to cut the deficit in half. With the offensive flood gates open, Alec Makarewicz picked up a triple, the Dash's third in the last two games, and was later brought home by Cole McConnell to tie the action at 2-2.

Amid a pitchers' duel, Drive outfielder Albert Feliz was finally able to break the seal. The outfielder sent a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence to give Greenville the 3-2 lead on just their third hit of the game.

The Dash pieced together opportunity after opportunity, but the ball always found a Greenville glove, and the Drive continuously had an answer to the Dash danger. For instance, in the top of the seventh with nobody out, Wes Kath got doubled-up at second base on a sharp line drive by Wilber Sanchez to end the threat.

Likewise, in the eighth, the Dash had the best opportunity by either side the entire night - two runners on with just one out. The Drive, however, continued to find a way out of the jam, as relief pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland came in and struck out the next two batters to close the frame.

Even in the ninth, the Dash continued to scratch and claw. Sanchez picked up a double with two outs, but, as was the tune the entire night, the Dash could not find the extra gear and left the seventh runner on the bases.

Frankeli Arias wore the loss in the 3-2 affair, but the Dash arms were stellar. Shane Murphy, Clete Hartzog, and Arias combined for seven strikeouts to complement three-hit baseball; however, the long balls were the backbreaker, and the Drive sent two home runs out of Fluor Field at the West End on their way to victory.

The Dash look to nab a crucial game five Saturday, April 19, and solidify at least a tie of the third series on the season.

