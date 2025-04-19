Nine Hits Lift the Grasshoppers Over the BlueClaws, 9-4

April 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 9-4 on Saturday evening. The Grasshoppers improved to 10-4 on the season while the BlueClaws fell to 5-9. Greensboro outhit Jersey Shore 9-6 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Outfielder Enmanuel Terrero led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Duce Gourson, Esmerlyn Valdez, Javier Rivas, Maikol Escotto, Lonnie White Jr., Shalin Polanco, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was outfielder Pierce Bennett as he went 2-3 with one run scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Luke Davis, Zach Arnold, Raylin Heredia, and Luis Caicuto.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Wietgrefe as he tallied five strikeouts on four innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Frank De La Rosa recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was Aaron Combs as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits, six earned runs, and three free bases on three innings of work. Combs took the loss for the BlueClaws and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the BlueClaws tomorrow, April 20, for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

