Cunningham Goes Seven in Shutout Victory

April 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their fifth straight win 8-0 over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. The victory was their second shutout of the season.

Bryce Cunningham (2-1) was tremendous in his third professional start, continuing the dominance of Renegades starting pitching. He threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and issuing one walk. The Yankees No. 5 prospect was the first to complete seven innings in a start this season, and also becomes the fifth consecutive Renegades starter to strike out nine batters.

In the first Brendan Jones hit an infield single and stole second for his eighth stolen base of the season. Two batters later, he scored on an Omar Martinez RBI groundout.

Hudson Valley brought in seven runs in the third inning. Tomas Frick, Anthony Hall, and Jones loaded the bases with three consecutive singles off Travis Sthele (1-1). After Jace Avina reached on a fielder's choice, Martinez drove in Hall and Jones with a two RBI single. Jose Colmenares was then hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Avina and Colmenares came home on a Josh Moylan two-run double. The next batter, Brenny Escanio, knocked in Colmenares and Moylan with a two-run double of his own. Escanio later scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-0 Renegades lead.

Bryce Warrecker and Tyrone Yulie finished off the shutout with scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth. Yulie struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth. The Renegades have allowed just two combined runs in the last 27 frames against the Blue Rocks.

Hudson Valley looks for its first series sweep of the season on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Kyle Carr (0-1, 1.04) toes the rubber for Hudson Valley, while Wander Arias (0-1, 10.13) makes his first start of the season for Wilmington.

The series finale is the second Sunday Family Fun Day and Bark in the Park Day of the season as the Renegades celebrate Easter. After the game, it's Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

POSTGAME NOTE: The Renegades have won 13 straight games over the Wilmington Blue Rocks dating back to July 2024... Hudson Valley has won at least five games in three of its last four six-game series at Heritage Financial Park.

