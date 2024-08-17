Cyclones Erase Four-Run Deficit in Ninth, Stun Blue Rocks, 5-4

August 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Down by four entering the ninth inning, the Comeback 'Clones delivered once more. The Brooklyn Cyclones sent all nine batters to the plate in the frame, scoring five runs to rally and defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 5-4, on Saturday evening from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

Behind 4-0, C Chris Suero started the rally with a leadoff walk before DH William Lugo broke up the shutout. The 23-year-old carried a two-run home run beyond the wall in left-center field - his sixth of the season - to pull Brooklyn (22-25, 55-58) within two, 4-2.

After a walk to 2B D'Andre Smith, the Blue Rocks (20-26, 51-61) called on RHP Miguel Gómez (3-2) out of the bullpen to try and record his second save of the week.

The 22-year-old induced a fly ball for the first out of the inning before back-to-back singles from CF Omar De Los Santos and 1B Estarling Mercado loaded the bases.

RF Jefrey De Los Santos followed by tapping a ball to first base for, what appeared to be, a potential game-ending double play. Wilmington forced out the runner at second, but the relay toss to first was dropped. Smith scored and Jefrey De Los Santos was safe at first, pulling the Cyclones within one, 4-3.

On the next pitch, LF Nick Morabito made the Blue Rocks pay, smacking a line drive past the glove of the diving shortstop for a game-tying single, knotting the score at four.

With Jefrey De Los Santos going first-to-third on the knock, Morabito swiped second on the first pitch to 3B Jacob Reimer. The Yucaipa, Calif. native then lofted the next offering he saw in front of the right fielder for a single. De Los Santos scored to put the Cyclones ahead, 5-4, but Morabito was thrown out trying to score from second, ending the inning.

RHP Dakota Hawkins (4-3), who had already thrown two frames out of the bullpen, stayed on for Brooklyn in the bottom of the ninth. Despite allowing a leadoff single, the 24-year-old buckled down and retired the next three batters to secure the Cyclones' improbable come-from-behind victory.

Wilmington jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the third inning when SS Armando Cruz walked and scored on a CF Robert Hassell III double over the left-fielder's head. Two batters later, LF T.J. White's RBI knock to right stretched the cushion to a pair.

The Blue Rocks added to their lead in the fourth and seventh innings, jumping ahead by four on run-scoring singles from DH Joe Naranjo and Hassell III, respectively.

Neither starter received a decision despite quality starts on Saturday. RHP Jonah Tong was taxed for three runs on six hits over 6.0 innings for Brooklyn. Wilmington's RHP Bryan Cáceres struck out a six over a season-high-tying 6.0 innings of scoreless ball.

Hawkins earned his fourth win of the year allowing just one run over his 3.0 innings of work. Gómez was charged with his second defeat and third blown save after yielding two runs on four hits in an inning on the bump.

Brooklyn will try to close out the series with a fourth-straight win on Sunday afternoon. RHP Austin Troesser (NR) is scheduled to make his Cyclones and High-A debut in the finale. Wilmington is projected to counter with RHP José Atencio (2-10, 3.40), making his second start of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

