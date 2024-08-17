Hot Rods and Grasshoppers Postponed Saturday
August 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The game scheduled for Saturday, August 17 at 6:35 PM CT between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The two teams will play their regularly scheduled game on Sunday, August 18 1:05 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will make up the postponed game during their series in Greensboro, North Carolina between September 3 and September 8. The doubleheader to be announced will consist of two, seven-inning games at First National Bank Field.
The Hot Rods will play as the Cavemen on Sunday for the finale against the Grasshoppers. Because of the initial delay, gates were opened prior to Saturday's game, and there will be no giveaway Sunday.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
