Hickory Slows Renegades

August 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (Aug. 17, 2024) - Behind two RBI doubles and a solo home run, the Hickory Crawdads held on for a 4-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

In the top of the third, Anthony Gutierrez and Ian Moller led off with a pair of walks against Cade Smith. A two-run double down the right-field line by Dylan Dreiling scored both runners and put the Crawdads ahead 2-0.

The Renegades got a run back in the bottom of the third inning. Antonio Gomez walked and Brenny Escanio reached on a throwing error by Gleider Figuereo, which put runners at second and third. A sacrifice fly by Jace Avina drove in Gomez to make it 2-1.

Malcolm Moore led off the fourth with a double. An RBI two-bagger by Figuereo later in the inning drove in Moore to make it 3-1.

A solo home run by Arturo Disla in the sixth off Matt Keating extended the Hickory lead to 4-1.

In the eighth, the Renegades got closer when Gomez launched a solo home run to left to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Renegades catcher now has a 13-game on-base streak, with nine extra-base hits during the stretch.

The Hudson Valley bullpen provided another stellar performance behind Smith. Keating, Kelly Austin, and Mason Vinyard combined for 5.2 frames while allowing just two hits and one run. Austin and Vinyard allowed just one hit combined across 3.1 scoreless innings.

The Renegades and Crawdads complete their series on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (1-6, 5.13) will make his second start of the series for Hudson Valley, while RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 3.38) takes the mound for the Crawdads. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

58-53, 25-21

