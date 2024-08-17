Three in a Row - Claws Top Dash 6-5 on Saturday Night in ShoreTown

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Felix Reyes homered and Bryson Ware had three hits as the BlueClaws topped Winston-Salem 6-5 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (23-24/61-52) have won three straight games to pull within 2.5 games of first place Hudson Valley.

Aidan Miller doubled with one out in the first inning off starter Tommy Vail, who then came out of the game for injury. Jose Ramirez came on and Miller scored on a fielder's choice grounder from Keaton Anthony.

The BlueClaws extended the lead in the third inning on an RBI double from Pierce Bennett and an RBI single from Jordan Viars. the BlueClaws added two more in the fourth on an RBI double from Jordan Dissin and an RBI single from Viars.

Felix Reyes then lined one over the left field wall for his seventh home run of the season that pushed the lead to 6-0.

Freddy Tarnok started and threw two scoreless innings as part of a rehab assignment. Luke Russo took over in the third and was dominant in his fourth Jersey Shore appearance through four innings. He ran into trouble, however, in the eighth, when Winston-Salem scored five times to get back in the game.

Bryce Willits singled in one run. William Bergolla tripled home two with another scoring on an error. Wen-Hui Pan came on and got all three outs in the inning, but not before the BlueClaws lead was sliced to 6-5.

Pan, however, threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning and earned his first save of the year.

Ware was 3-3 in the win, scoring twice. Ware is now 8-12 in the series. Viars had two hits, both RBI singles.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

