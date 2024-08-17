Hot Rods Game Notes

Four In a Row... The Bowling Green Hot Rods extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-2 walk-off win on Friday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Bowling Green also earned a series victory, despite two games remaining this week. With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth, Tre' Morgan walked, Gregory Barrios singled, and Homer Bush Jr. was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Colton Ledbetter earned a walk, scoring Morgan to win the game for Bowling Green.

Eat Your Brockoli... Brock Jones was the catalyst offensively for the Hot Rods on Friday. He went 3-for-3 with an RBI, including the only extra-base hit with a double. Jones is now batting .500 (5-for-10) in the series with a homer and five RBI. During the month of August, he is hitting .345 and has an on-base percentage of .457.

SAL Roundup... Bowling Green moved to 21 games over .500 last night and continue to have the best record in the SAL. Despite winning three out of four this week against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the Greenville Drive remain 4.0 games back of the Hot Rods. Greensboro lost their fifth straight, which is currently the longest losing streak in the league.

Meet Owen Wild... RHP Owen Wild is on the mound tonight for the Hot Rods and is looking for his seventh win of the year. Wild has been great in the month of August, earning a 2.16 ERA over 8.1 frames. He has also been on a strikeout tear during his last five starts, collecting six or more in each of them. This includes a nine-strikeout day on July 12 against the Hickory Crawdads.

