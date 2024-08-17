Emperors Win Suspended and Shortened Contest, Washed out in Game Two

August 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors exchange congratulations at first base

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors exchange congratulations at first base(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga. - On Friday night, the Emperors and Tourists teed it up for what was supposed to be nine innings of baseball at AdventHealth Stadium, but mother nature had other ideas. After one inning of play, a vicious thunderstorm forced both squads off the field and into the clubhouse.

With the skies cleared and lineups set on Saturday afternoon, Rome and Asheville took the field once again. LJ McDonough relieved Mitch Farris for the Emperors. Farris would only turn in one inning of scoreless ball before the rain came in on Friday, and McDonough would pick up right where he left off.

Rome would tag the new arm for Asheville, Colby Langford, early with a three-run bottom of the second. Justin Janas opened the scoring on Saturday with a single that drove in EJ Exposito from second base. The Emperors would tack on two more with a bases-loaded hit by pitch on newcomer Mac Guscette, and a sacrifice fly from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.

One run would be all the Rome pitching staff needed, as LJ McDonough and Austin Smith would go four innings allowing only one run before another storm cell blew into Floyd County.

After five innings, the game would be made official and Rome would be declared the winner over Asheville. The rain-shortened win would be Rome's fifty-fourth of the season, putting them back at .500 on the season.

Saturday night's second contest would not be played due to the aftermath of the viscous storm cell that made its way through earlier in the night. It will be made up as part of a double header on Sunday beginning at noon.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.